Tony N&Rsquo; Tina&Rsquo;S Weddi

Brain Thieves--Sci-Fi On A Small Stage
A show that has been posted for a while on Alchemist Theatre’s website, Natalie Ryan And The Brian Thieves actually kind of sounds like an East Side garage band. That was, in face, what I assumed it was until I read the description listed on t.. more
Apr 17, 2011 4:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players' Surreal Comic Tribute to Theatre
The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more
Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Meaning of the Human Experience
At the heart of the documentary The Human Experience (out on DVD) is a high-spirited crew of young men from Brooklyn's St. Francis House, a group home for disadvantaged youth. By definition they aren't from the top of the social order, and yet th.. more
Apr 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Underground in Iran
The musicians are having trouble finding a drummer and a good rehearsal space. But that's the least of their challenges in No One Knows About Persian Cats. Negar and ashcan are alternative rock musicians in Teheran, a city where the guest list .. more
Mar 28, 2011 12:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more
May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
