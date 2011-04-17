Tony N&Rsquo; Tina&Rsquo;S Weddi

RSS

A show that has been posted for a while on Alchemist Theatre’s website, Natalie Ryan And The Brian Thieves actually kind of sounds like an East Side garage band. That was, in face, what I assumed it was until I read the description listed on t.. more

Apr 17, 2011 4:01 AM Theater

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more

Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Theater

At the heart of the documentary The Human Experience (out on DVD) is a high-spirited crew of young men from Brooklyn's St. Francis House, a group home for disadvantaged youth. By definition they aren't from the top of the social order, and yet th.. more

Apr 6, 2011 2:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

The musicians are having trouble finding a drummer and a good rehearsal space. But that's the least of their challenges in No One Knows About Persian Cats. Negar and ashcan are alternative rock musicians in Teheran, a city where the guest list .. more

Mar 28, 2011 12:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more

May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

