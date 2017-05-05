Top 40
Lex Allen Looks to Top 40 Radio on His Latest Single, "Never Look Back"
Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more
May 5, 2017 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Charli XCX Keeps to Herself
Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Journal Communications Will Play Only the Trendiest Trending Songs on NowTrending.Com
Finally, there’s a place to hear popular music online. This week the JournalBroadcast Group announced it has thrown its hat into the Internet radiogame with a new streaming station, NowTrending.com’s #1 Hits Radio. The station“focuses on the mo.. more
Oct 16, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Royal Embrace Top 40 Sounds on "Head First"
Milwaukee’s rock scene is by and large a dirty, disheveledlittle thing, and we like it that way: Our clubs aren’t literally smokyanymore, but the smoke is still implied, and even our relatively polished musiciansusually look like they just fini.. more
Mar 12, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Staying True to Matt & Kim
Matt & Kim keyboardist Matt Johnson knows the duo’s live shows are one of its biggest assets. The concerts have become legendary for the inclusive, participatory vibe he and drummer Kim Schifino create on stage, making more
Nov 7, 2012 11:28 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
MAM After Dark: MAD Hot
Highlighted by a curator’s tour of prints and drawings by Rembrandt, Picasso and other art notables, the latest installment of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s after-hours celebration will also feature live Latin music from the Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Gets a New Radio Station
One of Milwaukee's many rock stations, 97.3 The Brew, quietly changed formats last week. It is now a Top 40 station called Radio Now, with a playlist that includes Katy Perry, Jay-Z, B.o.B., Kings of Leon and Lady Gaga. While th.. more
Jun 6, 2010 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vicktory to the Underdog
Inked-up Brandon Bond is the focus of Vicktory to the Underdog , a documentary about Bond’s rescue efforts for fighting dogs, including his high-profile rescue of Michael Vick’s infamous pit bulls. Bond’s primary fame... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Championship
Though the band mostly plays smoky corner bars, The Championship’s mournful Americana songs about long drives and long nights deserve to be heard outdoors. Tonight’s unusual gig where the group ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Christina Aguilera Can Play Dress-Up, Too
Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more
Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cloaked in Ambiguity
HollyhockHouse, a residence in Los Angelesthat Frank Lloyd Wright designed for oil Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Art more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts