Photo credit: Amanda Lillian

Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more

May 5, 2017 4:40 PM On Music

Charli XCX has what it takes to be one of pop’s biggest stars. She’s just not sure if that’s what she wants. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:49 PM Music Feature

Finally, there’s a place to hear popular music online. This week the JournalBroadcast Group announced it has thrown its hat into the Internet radiogame with a new streaming station, NowTrending.com’s #1 Hits Radio. The station“focuses on the mo.. more

Oct 16, 2014 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s rock scene is by and large a dirty, disheveledlittle thing, and we like it that way: Our clubs aren’t literally smokyanymore, but the smoke is still implied, and even our relatively polished musiciansusually look like they just fini.. more

Mar 12, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Matt & Kim keyboardist Matt Johnson knows the duo’s live shows are one of its biggest assets. The concerts have become legendary for the inclusive, participatory vibe he and drummer Kim Schifino create on stage, making more

Nov 7, 2012 11:28 AM Music Feature

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Highlighted by a curator’s tour of prints and drawings by Rembrandt, Picasso and other art notables, the latest installment of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s after-hours celebration will also feature live Latin music from the Milwaukee more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of Milwaukee's many rock stations, 97.3 The Brew, quietly changed formats last week. It is now a Top 40 station called Radio Now, with a playlist that includes Katy Perry, Jay-Z, B.o.B., Kings of Leon and Lady Gaga. While th.. more

Jun 6, 2010 6:55 PM On Music

Inked-up Brandon Bond is the focus of Vicktory to the Underdog , a documentary about Bond’s rescue efforts for fighting dogs, including his high-profile rescue of Michael Vick’s infamous pit bulls. Bond’s primary fame... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though the band mostly plays smoky corner bars, The Championship’s mournful Americana songs about long drives and long nights deserve to be heard outdoors. Tonight’s unusual gig where the group ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more

Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

 HollyhockHouse, a residence in Los Angelesthat Frank Lloyd Wright designed for oil Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Art more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

