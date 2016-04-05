Top Note Tonics
'Homebrewing on Steroids'
Founded in 2014, James Larson and Tommy Vandervort’s Enlightened Brewing Company is going strong with popular and creatively named brews. The owners plan to expand their space and add a tasting room next month to meet rising demand. more
Apr 5, 2016
A Tonic for Our Times
Noah Swanson and Mary Pellettieri’s Top Note Tonics are sold concentrated, as opposed to a carbonated. The pair chose this European style for several reasons: the product stays fresh longer after having been opened, it doesn’t have to be re... more
Jan 19, 2016
Milwaukee Supporting New Food Business Concepts
Greater Milwaukee is a sturdy hub for emerging food artists and continues to gain acclaim for the impressive amount of locally owned and operated businesses and restaurants within the foodie scene. Our city has many unique gourmet restauran... more
Jul 9, 2014