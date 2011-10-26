Tori Amos
Badger Hockey players earn WCHA weekly honors
Women's sophomore goalie Alex Rigsby was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.Freshman men's goalie Joel Rumpel was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.Rigsby had 80 saves last weekend in UW's sweep of Duluth includi.. more
Oct 26, 2011 1:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tori Amos
While Tori Amos made her name constructing hauntingly beautiful piano melodies accompanied by her angelic voice, and though she’s an accomplished songwriter with a knack for almost violently emotional material, arguably some of her best wor... more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tori Amos (8/4)
Tori Amos is one of the most unique and adored performers of contemporary rock. Tori will be performing at the Riverside on Tuesday, August 4 at 8pm. She will be performing hits from he,Promotions more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Every Album Ever Will Now First Stream on MySpace
Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Demians
Nicolas Chapel, a one-Frenchman band, lands somewhere between the progressive rock Building An Empire ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews