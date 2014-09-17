RSS

Tory Folliard

Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stoppi... more

Sep 17, 2014 5:23 PM Around MKE

wilhem milwaukee county zoo polar bear.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo reported today that its male polar bear Wilhem has died. The veterinary staff euthanized him this morning after several days of illness; he had stopped eating and was no longer able to stand. The zoo will conduct an animal.. more

Oct 22, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city.  At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more

Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Beginning Oct. 18, Tory Folliard Gallery presents the latest work by renowned artist Eric Aho. Approximately 20 canvases will be on display in “Eric Aho: New Paintings,” as the artist captures the emotion... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:00 PM Visual Arts

Wednesday Dilemmas: Live @ the Lakefront… River Rhythms… Wonderful Wednesdays in Lake Park... B&D flipped the proverbial coin and headed to the new Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion in Wauwatosa. Featured at the Tosa Tonight... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage19017.jpe

“Life Lived Large,” through June 30 at Tory Folliard Gallery in the Third Ward, features a feast of paintings and sculptures by Wisconsin's Lon Michels, who arrived June 2, supported by a pre-exhibition documentary film detailing his sear more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18807.jpe

Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more

Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM On Music

blogimage10933.jpe

Exceptional art often deserves more than one viewing. For examples in Milwaukee, look no further than the exhibits at two of the city’s most respected galleries, Dean Jensen Gallery and Tory Folliard Gallery.Dean Jensen Gallery currently of... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9641.jpe

Arnold, who graduatedfrom UW-Madison in May 2009 with a bachelor’s in fine arts, is Kissers, Smokers, and Eaters ,Art more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9115.jpe

The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2893.jpe

Thisweek two of the city’s favorite art galleries host openings with innovativetou Who’s Who in American Art ,Art more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1737.jpe

The wang-bending touring troupe Puppetry of the Penis treat their reproductive organs as You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES