Tosafest
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 8-14
Indian Summer, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ and TosaFest give Milwaukeeans plenty of excuses to head outdoors. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summer Fun on the Cheap
%uFFFD Despite all the energy andexcitementsurrounding our city’s summer events, Milwaukeeans remain a frugal lot,demanding lowcost diversions during the alltoo-short warm-weatherseas,Cover Story more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE
