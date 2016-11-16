The Tourist
Original Riverside Theater Chairs to be Auctioned for MADACC
History buffs and animal lovers will be excitedabout the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, whilehelping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 RiversideTheater chairs have gone up for auction.. more
Nov 16, 2016 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Impossible
It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more
Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Tourist
The police are watching. Elegant as Jackie O., Elise (Angelina Jolie) steps out of her Paris apartment as The Tourist opens and onto the street as if it were a Vogue runway. The French cops avidly follow her movements through their cameras ... more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews