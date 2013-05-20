RSS

Tragedy

at_any_price2.jpg.jpe

In At Any Price, Dennis Quaid stars as Henry Whipple, an Iowa farmer who makes most of his income representing Liberty Seeds, the monolithic maker of genetically modified seeds. The glad-handing Henry is a rural Willy Loman more

May 20, 2013 1:17 AM Film Reviews

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more

Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Books

blogimage19517.jpe

Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES