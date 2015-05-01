RSS

The Nazis were art thieves on a wholesale scale, and even the museums of Paris weren’t spared. Inspired by actual events, the1964 film 'The Train' (rereleased on DVD with bonus features) is far superior to a recent movie on a similar theme,... more

May 1, 2015 1:40 PM Home Movies

Corey Hart is a very good baseball player. He is also a very injury-prone baseball player. When he's not ruining one knee, he's ruining the other while trying to heal the first knee. Missing the entire 2013 season with those injuries has driven do.. more

Nov 13, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

In the era of downloads and iPods set on random, it's great to hear that someone still makes concept albums. mewithoutYou uses the titular Ten Stories of its latest CD to narrate a tale of a circus train wreck in 19th-century Montana. While... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Resilient pop-rockers Train and inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson will share a bill at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, June 29, Summerfest announced this morning. Brett Dennen will open. Train are enjoying something of a second coming; aft.. more

May 2, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

The Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series often features contributions of stars—names recognizable to the parents of the intended audience of four-eight year olds. The animated short stories on the new “Young Artists Collection Featuring Zin.. more

Jul 30, 2011 4:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

Here's a live feed from California, Illinois and Florida: Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: Thanks, Scott Walker. more

Dec 10, 2010 4:16 PM On Music

In this case, the federal government is showering $823 million on Wisconsin to build the latest version of one of them newfangled high-speed train systems. Even though rail transportation has existed in this country since the early 1800s, R... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, exhibition co-curator GaryHallman will introduce “Persian Vi TheHyenas Are Happy Today ,Art more

Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Though its doubtful Train will ever top the commercial heights reached by their 2001 breakthrough single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” the rootsy California adult-contemporary rock band has carried on, releasing a pair of well-received fol... more

Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee, it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Stephen discover that they've invited bot,Tod... more

Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

