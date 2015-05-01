Train
'The Train'
The Nazis were art thieves on a wholesale scale, and even the museums of Paris weren’t spared. Inspired by actual events, the1964 film 'The Train' (rereleased on DVD with bonus features) is far superior to a recent movie on a similar theme,... more
May 1, 2015 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Watch Corey Hart Show Off His Healed Knees in This Workout Video
Corey Hart is a very good baseball player. He is also a very injury-prone baseball player. When he's not ruining one knee, he's ruining the other while trying to heal the first knee. Missing the entire 2013 season with those injuries has driven do.. more
Nov 13, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
mewithoutYou
In the era of downloads and iPods set on random, it's great to hear that someone still makes concept albums. mewithoutYou uses the titular Ten Stories of its latest CD to narrate a tale of a circus train wreck in 19th-century Montana. While... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Train and Kelly Clarkson Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Resilient pop-rockers Train and inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson will share a bill at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, June 29, Summerfest announced this morning. Brett Dennen will open. Train are enjoying something of a second coming; aft.. more
May 2, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
For Young Artists (Eight and Under)
The Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series often features contributions of stars—names recognizable to the parents of the intended audience of four-eight year olds. The animated short stories on the new “Young Artists Collection Featuring Zin.. more
Jul 30, 2011 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Friday Scott Walker Mix
Here's a live feed from California, Illinois and Florida: Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: Thanks, Scott Walker. more
Dec 10, 2010 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Them Newfangled Trains
In this case, the federal government is showering $823 million on Wisconsin to build the latest version of one of them newfangled high-speed train systems. Even though rail transportation has existed in this country since the early 1800s, R... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Haggerty Museum, UWM Galleries Highlight Full Schedule of Art
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, exhibition co-curator GaryHallman will introduce “Persian Vi TheHyenas Are Happy Today ,Art more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Train
Though its doubtful Train will ever top the commercial heights reached by their 2001 breakthrough single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” the rootsy California adult-contemporary rock band has carried on, releasing a pair of well-received fol... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barney & Bee
In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee, it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Stephen discover that they've invited bot,Tod... more
Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee