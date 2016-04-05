Transportation Fund
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city's West Side.
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote "no" on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th...
Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support.
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments