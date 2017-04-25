Tre Rivali
Where They Eat: Heather Terhune
We catch up with Tre Rivali Executive Chef Heather Terhune about her favorite restaurant. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Simply Mediterranean and Simply Fantastic
Tre Rivali is the restaurant adjacent to the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Third Ward. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features virtually all-from-scratch foods including selections from a wood-fired grill and oven. Despite being open sin... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
