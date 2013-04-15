Trent Fox And The Tenants
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Trent Fox and the Tenants, Jon Frost, Pezzettino
Lest there be any doubt about their Packers pride, the Milwaukee garage-pop quartet Trent Fox and the Tenants has pressed the first 100 copies of its incorrigibly catchy debut 7-inch, "Mess Around," on green and yellow vinyl. Produced by Justin Pe.. more
Feb 26, 2011 3:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Buckcherry w/ Chevelle
Like AC/DC and Motley Crue before them, Los Angeles hard-rockers Buckcherry write music for strip clubs as much as rock clubs, but they also know how to write big, sappy radio-manipulating hits, scoring a crossover single with the ballad “S... more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee