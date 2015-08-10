RSS

Trey Anastasio

phish_6_web.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more

Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

mke home flyer.jpg.jpe

Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more

Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage9892.jpe

During his five-year hiatus from Phish, guitarist Trey Anastasio was typically prolific, creating a couple new bands, 70 Volt Parade and SerialPod, collaborating with the Benevento/Russo Duo, composing a classical music piece more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4733.jpe

Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4733.jpe

Trey Anastasio spent the bulk of 2009 on the road with Phish, the superstar jam band that reunited last March after a five-year hiatus, then toured hard throughout the year, playing to massive audiences and also releasing a new studio album, Joy. .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES