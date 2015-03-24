The Trout House
Rushing Waters Fisheries Trout Farm
Wisconsin ranks first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. The largest trout fish farm is the 80-acre Rushing Waters Fisheries. Tucked into the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Rushing Waters has been raisin... more
Mar 24, 2015
Beer Pairing Featuring Gray’s Brewery at The Trout House
Founded in November 2013, Rushing Waters’ Trout House restaurant features delectable dishes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, the most prominent being Rushing Waters Fisheries’ farm-raised rainbow trout. Rushing Waters is Wisconsin’s larg.. more
Mar 12, 2015
Robert Randolph and The Family Band
Drawing from his religious and musical education at the House of God Church in New Jersey, Robert Randolph plays what many African-American Pentecostal churches refer to as “Sacred Steel,” the steel guitar. more
Jun 27, 2010