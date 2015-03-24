RSS

The Trout House

offthecuff_rushingwaters_courtesyofrushingwaters.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin ranks first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. The largest trout fish farm is the 80-acre Rushing Waters Fisheries. Tucked into the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Rushing Waters has been raisin... more

Mar 24, 2015 8:24 PM Off the Cuff

aroundmke_beerpairing.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Founded in November 2013, Rushing Waters’ Trout House restaurant features delectable dishes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, the most prominent being Rushing Waters Fisheries’ farm-raised rainbow trout. Rushing Waters is Wisconsin’s larg.. more

Mar 12, 2015 10:40 PM Around MKE

blogimage11374.jpe

Drawing from his religious and musical education at the House of God Church in New Jersey, Robert Randolph plays what many African-American Pentecostal churches refer to as “Sacred Steel,” the steel guitar. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES