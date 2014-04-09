Tutoring
Heroes of the Week: SHARP Literacy Volunteers, Staff and Participating Teachers
Since 1996, the nonprofit SHARP Literacy (5775 N. Glen Park Road, Suite 202) has helped to instill the love of books and reading in low-income, at-risk first-through-fifth more
Apr 9, 2014 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Adult Learning Center Volunteers
The Adult Learning Center (1916 N. Fourth St.) was founded in 1979 as part of the Community Social Outreach Program of St. Gall Catholic Parish in Milwaukee, and provides general education more
Mar 12, 2014 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso