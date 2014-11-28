Twilight Sad
Christmas Ding with Skylight
The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more
Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Dose of Scottish Pessimism from Frightened Rabbit
Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more
Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee