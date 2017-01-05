Tyler Menz
Standups Greg Bach and J. Tyler Menz: The Visitor and The Aficiona-D’oh! of Milwaukee's 'Simpsons' Podcast
Jan 5, 2017 7:41 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Fall Into Comedy with Broadminded
Sometimes you carefully crafty and formulate great comedy. And sometimes you fall into it. Long-lived all-woman comedy group Broadminded falls into comedy this month with stand-up guests Tyler Menz and Carson Leet. Broadminded will be offeri.. more
Oct 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Grand Comedy Hour on Friday
As always, comedy continues. It’s nice to know that on a week so impossibly bursting at the seams with holiday show openings. there’s still comedy. Good, old standard stage comedy that may or may not necessarily have anything to do with the holida.. more
Dec 1, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bay View Observatory Points to Brighter Future
For a country that pledged to leave no child behind, America continues to do so at an alarming rate. According to Stanford University professor emeritus of psychology Philip Zimbardo, on average one child drops out of school every nine seco... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble
Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party’s Macabre Nods to Yesteryear
With their old-fashioned aesthetic, based on a quick glance at their MySpace page or a press photo, it’s perilously easy to misread Milwaukee’s doom-and-gloom purveyors The Scarring Party as traditional early folk revivalists, a mistake tha... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
‘Devo Is Like the House Band on the Titanic’
In preparing its comeback album, Something for Everybody, Devo took the unusual step of inviting fans to pick the 12 songs from a pool of 16 that would make the album.“We did it on purpose as an experiment,” Gerald Casale explains in a rece... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Mucca Pazza w/ John the Savage and DJ Marcus Garvey
From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pru... more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015 10:50 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015 8:09 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Movie Madness and Hubby Trouble
This week on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about differences in taste, and how to manage a struggling marriage.To hear your question answered on a future episode, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or in the comment sect.. more
Jul 22, 2015 4:24 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast:The Spampire
In the second installment of Sexpress: He Said/She Said, Tyler and Liz field a question from a listener about a potential suitor who is all texts and no action, and coin the term "spampire."Got any dating conundrums? Does your boyfriend have m.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:45 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: Birthday Gift?
Sexpress is back!Sexpress: He Said/She Said is a relationship advice podcast produced by local comedians Liz Ziner and Tyler Menz. Every week, they will be answering reader-submitted relationship questions, while cracking wise and cracking up... more
Feb 27, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress