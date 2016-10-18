Tyler Perry
Film Clips 10.20
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, is a sequel in which itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When othe... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gone Girl
Looking buff but bemused, Nick (Ben Affleck) wonders who let the cat out and why the front door to his McMansion is slightly ajar. Inside, he finds a glass coffee table shattered and his wife, who should be home, gone. Nick is sensible: He ... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: Mar. 13
Of the three films titled House of Wax, the 1953 version is the one that has stuck to the imagination of horror fans. Starring the always-excellent Vincent Price, it concerns the mad (yet understandable) vengeance quest of a sculptor agains... more
Mar 12, 2014 12:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Dec. 12
“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling’s more
Dec 11, 2013 1:15 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Bamboozled by the Minstrels
<p> In his 2000 film <em>Bamboozled</em>, Spike Lee indicted minstrelsy, its black and white perpetrators along with its performers and any audience that claps for Sambo and Zip Coon. Many who saw it in its first run (myself included) were more p.. more
Sep 1, 2012 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Poster Artist Jay Ryan to Appear at Sugar Maple
“Renaissance Man” is a fawning adjective tacked onto just about anyone workin 100 Posters, 134 Squirrels:A Decade of Hot Dogs, Large Mammals, and Independent Rock: The ,Art more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Ruminations on Sadness: Dead Confederate and Ne-Yo
Like the murder ballad or songs about cars, sad songs will always have a special place in the American songbook. This week is a great one for sad music, seeing the release of two wonderfully downtrodden albums from wildly different genres: .. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Player reactions
One of the most interesting storylines to come out of the firing is the reaction of the players and the insight it's giving us into how the dugout has been. The quotes come from this story on Brewers.com JJ Hardy, for instance, said it took h.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Marriage Counselor
A certain sassy grandmother never appears in Tyler Perry’s latest play, The Marriag The Marriage Counselor ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
