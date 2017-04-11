U2
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Sam Butler: Raise Your Hands! (Severn Records)
On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Kurt Elling: Passion World (Concord Jazz)
Among the world’s most ambitious and gifted singers, Kurt Elling pursues what philosophers call the life examined on Passion World. He examines the concepts of passion and romance among various cultures, including songs in English, Spanish,... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:53 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Ireland’s Jimi Hendrix
Sep 24, 2015 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Music Books Keep on Coming
Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more
Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
Happy Birthday, 'Neuromancer'
William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more
Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM Paul Gleason A&E Feature
Amnesty International’s Concerts “Released!
WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more
Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Youth Lagoon @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“I didn't know it was possible for a person to throw up 10 times,” Youth Lagoon's Trevor Powers told the crowd at Turner Hall Ballroom Thursday night, apologizing for a case of food poisoning he'd picked up on the road. The 22-y more
Apr 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
For the BoDeans, a Melancholy Album and an Uncertain Future
When Kurt Neumann was 15, he had two cassette decks with which he “bounced tracks” back and forth, experimenting with musical effects. He played drums and guitar and had written a few songs by the time he paired up with high school friend S... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Local Music
Those XCleavers
Those XCleavers, U2, The Police, new wave more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
U2's New Album is All Over the Place
The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.
I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recordin.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
U2 Zoo
Even those who normally have zero tolerance for cover bands have a soft spot for U2 Zoo, a local group that does a might impressive job recreating the experience of a U2 concert (it helps that their singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
U2
Leave it to our reliable friends in U2 to respond to the music industry's structura Boy ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews