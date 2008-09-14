Ugg Boots Uggs
Key Sunday Cinema Club
Returning for its second season today at 10 a.m. at the Oriental Theatre is the Key Sunday Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Abigail Washburn and the Sparrow Quartet
Banjoist Abigail Washburn has made an unlikely career by fusing seemingly incompatible musical influences: rustic old-time American music and dignified, traditional Chinese folk music. The eastern influence,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Global Union
Alverno College and the Shepherd Express/ExpressMilwaukee are proud to sponsor the free an Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bay View Bash
While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans at,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
De La Buena
…and if you didn’t get enough of a world-music fix today at Global Union, head over to Club Garibaldi at 10 p.m. to see De La Buena. Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sept. 11-Sept. 17
,None more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Homecoming Dance
Oneof Milwaukee’s own is coming home to perform. Catey Ott, dancing sincethe age o Elixir, ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff
Love's Labour's Lost
Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant, a self-indu Love's Labour's Lost ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee