After a long run producing hit musicals, MGM ran out of magic in the 1960s and squandered Gigi
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Irish Festival (8/14-8/17)
Celebrate all aspects of Irish culture this summer from August 14 to August 16 at Irish Fe
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
The Alice Cooper "traveling musical and theatrical extravaganza" made its way to Milwaukee again last Friday, for the third time in the past three years. The Coop must like Brew Town-h
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews 6 Comments
Somebody Talked
Occasionally invoking the franticly ominous guitar work of the Dead Kennedys only with a en espa'ol
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Streets Talk
Whenever a sensational violentcrime occurs in a poor neighborhood, right-wing talk sho Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Summer Slaughter Tour
If you needed further proof that death metal is the new emo, look no further than this ye Blender
Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rock the Bells Festival @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
If thetouring hip-hop festival Rock the Bells had existed in 1998, its line-up mig Three FeetHigh
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Son Ambulance
Son Ambulance is the brainchild of one-time Bright Eyes sideman Joe Knapp, who employs si Someone Else's Déjà Vu
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Now Pitching
I`m Art Kumbalek and here's the�story. The Shepherd wants a weekly sports column, since sports apparently seems to be a popular topic of conversation these days amongst a certain clique. And somehow I got tabbed to helm the launching of this craf... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
The Dice Tumble
As the Observers took theirpatriotic spirit to Miller Park for the Fourth of July, the Brewers were hoping to recover from a hideous loss at Arizona by sending Ben Sheets to the mound against Pittsburgh.�Meanwhile, they were nailing down a trad... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bastille Days
Milwaukee celebrates French culture this weekend, as Bastille Days kicks off its four-day run today in Cathedral Square Park. Shopping, local music, festival food, New Orleans-styled street performers and cirque aerial displays are among the main... more
Jul 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Starr Band
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings the current version of his long-running All Starr Band to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The “starrs” this time around include Edgar Winter, Gary Wright, Billy Squier and Colin Hay (of M... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
So You Think You Can Dance?
Awoman plays the dholak, a Pakistanidrum, while other women surrounding her dholak
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Sanya Fareed A&E Feature 1 Comments
Howling for India
In1961 Allen Ginsberg, who proclaimed just about everything to be holy in hi A Blue Hand: The Beats in India
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Lucinda Williams @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
WhenLucinda Williams headlined at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at SummerfestThursday night, she had every intention of being heard above the fireworks,musically and otherwise. But the sou
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Celebrate Your Independents July 7-13
Forevery dollar you spend at a locally owned business, more than 68 centsstays in Milwaukee. That means more of your money is used to buy fromother local businesses, service providers and farms, furtherstrengthening the local economy and ... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Photos: The Zombies
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Photos: Black Francis
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
The Redwalls
As vicious as it may seem to throw a baby-faced band to the tar pits, The Redwalls have likely missed their shot at stardom. Snatched up by Capitol Records early in their career, in 2005 the Illinois group released De Nova, a banal tribute to the... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cocksmiths
Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths headline the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s only all-local music stage, tonight at 9 p.m. more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee