RSS

Ugg

blogimage3327.jpe

After a long run producing hit musicals, MGM ran out of magic in the 1960s and squandered Gigi ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Celebrate all aspects of Irish culture this summer from August 14 to August 16 at Irish Fe weirdest ,Sponsored Events more

Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3241.jpe

The Alice Cooper "traveling musical and theatrical extravaganza" made its way to Milwaukee again last Friday, for the third time in the past three years. The Coop must like Brew Town-h,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 6 Comments

blogimage3127.jpe

Occasionally invoking the franticly ominous guitar work of the Dead Kennedys only with a en espa'ol ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Whenever a sensational violentcrime occurs in a poor neighborhood, right-wing talk sho Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage3040.jpe

If you needed further proof that death metal is the new emo, look no further than this ye Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  If thetouring hip-hop festival Rock the Bells had existed in 1998, its line-up mig Three FeetHigh ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2898.jpe

Son Ambulance is the brainchild of one-time Bright Eyes sideman Joe Knapp, who employs si Someone Else's Déjà Vu ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2292.jpe

I`m Art Kumbalek and here's the�story. The Shepherd wants a weekly sports column, since sports apparently seems to be a popular topic of conversation these days amongst a certain clique. And somehow I got tabbed to helm the launching of this craf... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage2838.jpe

As the Observers took theirpatriotic spirit to Miller Park for the Fourth of July, the Brewers were hoping to recover from a hideous loss at Arizona by sending Ben Sheets to the mound against Pittsburgh.�Meanwhile, they were nailing down a trad... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2844.jpe

Milwaukee celebrates French culture this weekend, as Bastille Days kicks off its four-day run today in Cathedral Square Park. Shopping, local music, festival food, New Orleans-styled street performers and cirque aerial displays are among the main... more

Jul 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2812.jpe

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings the current version of his long-running All Starr Band to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The “starrs” this time around include Edgar Winter, Gary Wright, Billy Squier and Colin Hay (of M... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2820.jpe

Awoman plays the dholak, a Pakistanidrum, while other women surrounding her dholak ,A&E Feature more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage2839.jpe

   In1961 Allen Ginsberg, who proclaimed just about everything to be holy in hi A Blue Hand: The Beats in India ,Books more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2811.jpe

WhenLucinda Williams headlined at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at SummerfestThursday night, she had every intention of being heard above the fireworks,musically and otherwise. But the sou,Concert Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2752.jpe

Forevery dollar you spend at a locally owned business, more than 68 centsstays in Milwaukee. That means more of your money is used to buy fromother local businesses, service providers and farms, furtherstrengthening the local economy and ... more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2797.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2798.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2785.jpe

As vicious as it may seem to throw a baby-faced band to the tar pits, The Redwalls have likely missed their shot at stardom. Snatched up by Capitol Records early in their career, in 2005 the Illinois group released De Nova, a banal tribute to the... more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2786.jpe

Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths headline the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s only all-local music stage, tonight at 9 p.m. more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES