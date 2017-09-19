Ugly Brothers
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ugly Brothers Perform with Spirit
Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Antler House Lay It On The Line
After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Crème de la Cream City: May 29-30 Around Milwaukee
“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more
May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 22-28
Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more
May 21, 2014 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Lords of Acid w/ My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee