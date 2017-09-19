RSS

Ugly Brothers

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

Photo by Jessi Paetzke

Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Music Feature

After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more

May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more

Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more

May 21, 2014 4:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more

Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more

Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

