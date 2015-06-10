Umbrella Group Milwaukee
Radium Girl drama with the Umbrella Group Next Month
We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more
Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Head ‘Into the Woods’ With Sondheim, Off the Wall
Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater