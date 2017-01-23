Uncovered
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Uncovered Returns with an Exploration of A Tribe Called Quest
A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder
While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
