Unintimidated
Scott Walker’s State Campaign Has a National Focus
Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
What Scott Walker’s Dismal Book Sales Say About His Political Future
Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s Book Rewrites High-Speed Rail History
Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more
Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
