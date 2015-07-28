RSS

Unintimidated

news walker iprimages flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Expresso 3 Comments

r-scott-walker-large570.jpg.jpe

Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

wisconsin-governor-scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more

Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Expresso

blogimage10116.jpe

When listening to classical music, acoustics and where you sit in the hall are almost as important as the performance itself. At the Sunday afternoon Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert I was seated in row J on the main floor, about eight ... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES