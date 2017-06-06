RSS

United Performing Arts Fund

In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Film Clips

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM A&E Feature

Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Visual Arts

Nov 29, 2011 2:11 AM More Sports

Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When Milwaukee Public Theatre artistic director Barbara Leighco-foundedthe company with Michael John Moynihan 35 years ago, the performingarts scene in Milwaukee looked considerably di,Off the Cuff more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

