United Performing Arts Fund
Film Clips: June 8, 2017
In the psychological horror film It Comes at Night, Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Ko-Thi Lives!
John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
UPAF’s Next Gen Initiative
Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Matthew Reddin Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Shelby Keefe: Time to Say Adieu from the Pfister
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Former Badger Owen Daniels is Texans' backup QB
With Matt Schaub out for the season, the Texans had to go to Matt Leinart. Unfortunately for them, he broke his collarbone late in the first half. That meant rookie QB T.J. Yates was now the "starter." Yates played his college ball at North Caroli.. more
Nov 29, 2011 2:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Son Volt
Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theater for Everyone
When Milwaukee Public Theatre artistic director Barbara Leighco-foundedthe company with Michael John Moynihan 35 years ago, the performingarts scene in Milwaukee looked considerably di,Off the Cuff more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff