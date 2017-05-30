Unity The Band
Celebrating Milwaukee's Diversity
Off the Cuff chats with Mary Hoehne, executive director of the Granville Business Improvement District, about their upcoming “Grandioso" multicultural arts festival and about what sets Granville apart from other Milwaukee neighborhoods. more
May 30, 2017 3:13 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
NAACP Elects James Hall President
The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments