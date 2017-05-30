Unity The Band

RSS

Off the Cuff chats with Mary Hoehne, executive director of the Granville Business Improvement District, about their upcoming “Grandioso" multicultural arts festival and about what sets Granville apart from other Milwaukee neighborhoods. more

May 30, 2017 3:13 PM Off the Cuff

The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more

Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Around MKE

The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

