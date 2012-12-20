University Of Colorado
Coaches Over the Common Good
Selective outrage speaks volumes in this country. For instance, deficit-focused anger about Medicare spending but not about Pentagon profligacy tells the story of a political establishment that too often prioritizes militarism more
Dec 20, 2012 5:21 PM David Sirota News Features
Embracing 'Enough'
Of all the no-no's in contemporary America—and there are many—none has proven more taboo... more
Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 9 Comments
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Two paintings from Eric Aho's current exhibition adeptly interpret his title "Occurrence." A large scale image titled New Year's Eve reinvents the memory and moment to a campfire in the woods. Aho affectionately scribbles in the side margins "New .. more
Dec 7, 2010 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Eye Spy
Canadian filmmaker RobSpence recently said that he would install a prosthetic eye with a Cleveland Plain Dealer ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE