University Theatre
Eurydice with UW-Sheboygan
Nov 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Sheboygan Stages 'The Last Days of Judas'
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is a courtroom drama told featuring biblical characters in a place beyond time. Judas is on trial in a courtroom that also features appearanced by Mother Teresa, Saint Monica, Sigmund Freud, Simon the Zealot and Sat.. more
Apr 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grit Patterns
The “Grit Patterns” exhibition at Bay View’s BYO Studio showcases the designs of 14 UW-Milwaukee architecture and urban planning students who developed permanent, functional architectural installations for local businesses, including Roa more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Slightly Stoopid
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the California band has helped fill the continued more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee