This fall, UPAF intends to make some noise. Not by passing the hat and asking for money, but by sponsoring something new: the Performing Arts Awareness Campaign. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:01 AM News Features

Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more

Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Around MKE

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.Insomnia .. more

May 27, 2016 2:49 PM Around MKE

Skylight Music Theatre’s new executive director, Jack Lemmon, discusses his role at the company and his first impressions of Milwaukee’s arts scene. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:58 PM Off the Cuff

Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Artistic Sense: Bucketworks, “the world's first health club for the brain,” celebrated its 10th anniversary with nonstop creative goings-on in its amazing 27,000-square-foot space on South Fifth. While showing off the historic multiple-bu more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Playing a makeshift stage on Kinnickinnic Avenue during the Bay View Bash several years ago, an expanded lineup of Testa Rosa had listeners wondering how a band could sound so good live.With the recent release of their second album, II, it ... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

After expressing unabashed enthusiasm for three of Michael Pink’s ballets last season, I came to the opening of Esmeralda in search of something I could criticize. No luck. On the contrary, this brand-new reworking of his 12-year-old ballet... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

