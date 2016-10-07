RSS

Urban Harvest

Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Around MKE

Lacey Muszynski rounds up the best new microbreweries to visit this fall. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:02 AM Brew City Booze

Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more

Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Around MKE

It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

