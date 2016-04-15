Urinetown: The Musical
Urinetown at Carthage
The press release says, “Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.” Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad .. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Satire at Marquette
The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more
Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee