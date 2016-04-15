RSS

Urinetown: The Musical

11941_13_theatre_jh_5.jpg.jpe

The press release says, “Urinetown satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.” Um...yeah...that pretty much covers it. I think of it as a broad .. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more

Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Theater

blogimage12675.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES