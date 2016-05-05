RSS

Urinetown

urinetown.jpg.jpe

It might be the only musical every to be inspired by a pay toilet. It’s one of those haunting pieces of musical theatre that manages to be both weirdly disturbing and really funny at the same time. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann’s dystopian .. more

May 5, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more

Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Theater

blogimage12746.jpe

Things haven't looked so good to Milwaukee Bucks fans for a while. Six months ago the Bucks finished a season that produced a 12-game improvement and a playoff series they probably should have won. Oh yes, and a cool new slogan: "Fear the D... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES