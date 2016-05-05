Urinetown
Urinetown In Hartland
It might be the only musical every to be inspired by a pay toilet. It’s one of those haunting pieces of musical theatre that manages to be both weirdly disturbing and really funny at the same time. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann’s dystopian .. more
May 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Satire at Marquette
The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more
Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Deer Tracks Point Toward Higher Ground
Things haven't looked so good to Milwaukee Bucks fans for a while. Six months ago the Bucks finished a season that produced a 12-game improvement and a playoff series they probably should have won. Oh yes, and a cool new slogan: "Fear the D... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports