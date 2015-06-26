RSS

Usingers

waterstreet.jpg.jpe

 Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more

Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Brew City Booze

476384945.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Around MKE

Do you live in the city of Milwaukee? Did you have flood damage in one of your sleeping spaces? Then the city wants to hear from you. As you know, Gov. Jim Doyle is appealing FEMA’s decision not to provide relief to individual homeowners who .. more

Aug 19, 2010 10:26 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11779.jpe

Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11377.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5727.jpe

Fora good value during tough times, it is hard to beat the lunch at OldGerman Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.). This is a charmer of abar loca,Dining Out more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES