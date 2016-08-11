RSS

Uw-Milwauke

patijinich.jpg.jpe

Host of "Pati's Mexican Table" and popular cookbookauthor, Pati Jinich will visit Milwaukee for the annual Mexican Fiesta.On Friday, August 26, Jinich will speak at UW-Milwaukee'sGolda Meir Library at 11:45 a.m. She will be discussing h.. more

Aug 11, 2016 8:06 PM Around MKE

“I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one,” Lance Armstrong tells documentarian Alex Gibney, but even that admission is probably untrue. The Armstrong Lie is an unflinching look at the career of cycling more

Dec 1, 2013 6:46 PM Film Clips

blogimage13008.jpe

It isn't the earmarks, stupid.Bullying Republican Senate leaders into a "voluntary" ban on earmarks may represent a political triumph for the tea party movement, but as a measure to reduce the federal deficit it is a meaningless substitute ... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES