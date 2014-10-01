Uw-Milwaukee Fine Arts
Sitars, Singing and Classic India
With the Beatles'sitar-augmented "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," the Westernpop culture first took notice of Indian classical music. But by 1965, the artform had been nourishing souls for centuries with its singular blend ofintensity a.. more
Oct 1, 2014 3:41 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Shelby Lynne
Ironically, Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 years after she had been writing and recording music for several labels. She spent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quite seemed to more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Artist to Remember: Alex Chaney
Chosen by Tory Folliard Gallery to be their 4th Annual Gallery Project Winner, Alex Chaney attends his first professional exhibition opening on April 17. The exhibit features four of his paintings, inks on paper or canvas, while the smal.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts