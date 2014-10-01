RSS

Uw-Milwaukee Fine Arts

shakir_khan.jpg.jpe

With the Beatles'sitar-augmented "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," the Westernpop culture first took notice of Indian classical music. But by 1965, the artform had been nourishing souls for centuries with its singular blend ofintensity a.. more

Oct 1, 2014 3:41 PM Around MKE

blogimage10754.jpe

Ironically, Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 years after she had been writing and recording music for several labels. She spent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quite seemed to more

May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Chosen by Tory Folliard Gallery to be their 4th Annual Gallery Project Winner, Alex Chaney attends his first professional exhibition opening on April 17. The exhibit features four of his paintings, inks on paper or canvas, while the smal.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES