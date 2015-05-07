RSS

Uw-Milwaukee Panther Arena

aroundmilwaukee_breweriesbruisersandbenefits.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more

May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Around MKE

panthers.jpg.jpe

While the city waits to hear about the future of a possible replacement for the BMO Harris Bradley Center, today came word of a big change at the city's other major downtown arena. The U.S. Cellular Arena will now be known as the UW-Milwaukee Pant.. more

Jun 27, 2014 7:20 PM Around MKE

blogimage11597.jpe

Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Transit advocates should be applauded for their tireless support of legislation that would allow interim regional transit authorities (RTAs) to be launched throughout the state. That move would foster reliable mass transit systems in commun... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES