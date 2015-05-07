Uw-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Breweries, Bruisers and Benefits Around Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more
May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The U.S. Cellular Arena is Now the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
While the city waits to hear about the future of a possible replacement for the BMO Harris Bradley Center, today came word of a big change at the city's other major downtown arena. The U.S. Cellular Arena will now be known as the UW-Milwaukee Pant.. more
Jun 27, 2014 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Zola Jesus w/ Signaldrift and Faux Fir
Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week:Saving Mass Transit
Transit advocates should be applauded for their tireless support of legislation that would allow interim regional transit authorities (RTAs) to be launched throughout the state. That move would foster reliable mass transit systems in commun... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments