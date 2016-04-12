Uw-Milwaukee Peck School Of The Arts
‘Ethos’ and Art at Charles Allis Museum
What our guiding principles, ideas and positions are and how they influence the way we see ourselves (and how others perceive us) is the theme behind “Ethos,” an exhibit assembled by curator Brie Schettle in her debut project, at the Cha... more
Apr 12, 2016 2:40 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Nurturing the Future of Creativity
On Saturday, April 9, more than 100 faculty, graduate students and undergrads in UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts will open the doors to their labs, studios and rehearsal spaces in the six-story Kenilworth Building to offer the public... more
Apr 5, 2016 3:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Analog Photographic Technique Yields Striking Effects
The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dance Happening: McDowell Club’s Dynamic Duos
MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more
Light Fun with UWM’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
UW-Milwaukee theater students star in a production of Shakespeare’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost.' more
Apr 20, 2015 12:05 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Pitching for Broadway
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts’ theater program opens its first show this coming weekend. Last weekend, two students from the musical theater program presented a one-performance-only senior capstone project more
Oct 3, 2013 1:12 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater