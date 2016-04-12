RSS

What our guiding principles, ideas and positions are and how they influence the way we see ourselves (and how others perceive us) is the theme behind “Ethos,” an exhibit assembled by curator Brie Schettle in her debut project, at the Cha... more

Apr 12, 2016 2:40 PM Visual Arts

On Saturday, April 9, more than 100 faculty, graduate students and undergrads in UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts will open the doors to their labs, studios and rehearsal spaces in the six-story Kenilworth Building to offer the public... more

Apr 5, 2016 3:52 PM Visual Arts

The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Visual Arts

MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents a concert of two-piano works at UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, March 13. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:28 PM Dance

Photo Credit: Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee theater students star in a production of Shakespeare’s 'Love’s Labour’s Lost.' more

Apr 20, 2015 12:05 PM Theater

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee’s Little Women: The Musical is lighthearted yet thoughtful with a cast that offered developed characterizations and embraced the show’s idea that being yourself helps you achieve things greater than you may have ever imagined. more

Mar 11, 2015 11:14 AM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts’ theater program opens its first show this coming weekend. Last weekend, two students from the musical theater program presented a one-performance-only senior capstone project more

Oct 3, 2013 1:12 AM Theater

Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more

Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

