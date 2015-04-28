RSS

Uwm Art History Gallery

Many works by Robert Rauschenberg are on view in “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” curated by students in the UWM Art History Graduate Program. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:39 PM Visual Arts

Even more than its impressive array of art, UW-Milwaukee Gallery Day exhibits the vitality of Milwaukee’s visual art community. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free event will utilize all four of UWM’s art spaces—INOVA, Arts Center Gallery, UWM S... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:49 AM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

