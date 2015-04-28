Uwm Art History Gallery
The Puzzle of Robert Rauschenberg
Many works by Robert Rauschenberg are on view in “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” curated by students in the UWM Art History Graduate Program. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:39 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
UWM Showcases Art From Milwaukee and the World
Even more than its impressive array of art, UW-Milwaukee Gallery Day exhibits the vitality of Milwaukee’s visual art community. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free event will utilize all four of UWM’s art spaces—INOVA, Arts Center Gallery, UWM S... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:49 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee