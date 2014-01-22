RSS

Uwm Gasthaus

twim.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more

Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM This Week in Milwaukee

12282738894935f8e1b4563.jpg.jpe

Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4716.jpe

Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES