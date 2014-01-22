RSS
Uwm Gasthaus
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23-29
Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more
Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dec. 4 - Dec. 10
Shepherd-Express, Page 36 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Best Rap Songs of 2009
Most readers are probably well past their "end of the year" list saturation point by now, but there's one more that deserves special attention: Passion of the Weiss's The 50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2009. The blog has compiled a fantastic downloadabl.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!