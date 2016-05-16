RSS

Uwm Union

events_uwmfilm.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres atUWM will present Speaking Near , the2016 MFA screening, on Sunday, May 22.The public presentation will feature films by graduating andsecond-year MFA candidates Drew Britton, Sa.. more

May 16, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

May Day may have come and gone, but spring events are bursting out all over for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community. Whether you like to dress up or drag down, keep it more

May 4, 2014 11:59 PM Hear Me Out

film.jpg.jpe

Frazzled, middle-aged Sandra is having a bad day. The freezer at the fast-food restaurant she manages wasn’t closed properly the night before, food has spoiled and, rumor has it, someone from franchise quality... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:32 PM Film Reviews

film_keepthelightson.jpg.jpe

I think I didn’t love him enough,” says Erik, a 30-year-old filmmaker, near the start of Keep the Lights On, Ira Sachs’ searching, autobiographical film. Erik (Thure Lindhardt) is referring to his first and so far only attempt at a commi... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage18014.jpe

John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES