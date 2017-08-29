RSS

Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

watercenter.jpg.jpe

Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 1 Comments

varsho.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Panthers baseball team will try to keep uptheir hot play as they enter the final stretch of the regular season with abirth in the Horizon League tournament within reach. The Panthers took 3 of 4this past weekend in a pair o.. more

May 9, 2017 2:04 PM Around MKE

artpreview_peck_c.jpg.jpe

The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

15137520_1774228722794984_7627175705657909400_o.jpg.jpe

Nov 25, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

womenontheverge.jpg.jpe

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, best-known as the 1988 film by Director Pedro Almódovar, was given a live staged performance by students of the Theatre Department of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:30 PM Theater

uwmplanetarium.jpg.jpe

Jean Creighton was just fiveyears old when she turned to her mother and asked, “How are the stars born?” Itwas this sense of curiosity that would lead to an impressive academic career inthe fields of physics, astronomy and astrophysic.. more

Nov 3, 2016 2:17 PM Around MKE

hyperlocal.jpg.jpe

Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell(composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimentalimprovisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios. Guest artists will be cre.. more

Oct 20, 2016 4:03 PM Around MKE

The result of many hands and many hours, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. is a complex, sometimes unwieldy reflection with its heart absolutely in the right place. It is works like this that can ... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:37 PM Theater

milwaukeeparanormal.jpg.jpe

The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more

Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Around MKE

kenilworthsquareeast.jpg.jpe

Kenilworth 620 looks like anairplane hanger with the best view in town. In recent years the high ceilinged,steel-beamed room with big lake view windows on the top floor of UWM’sKenilworth Square East (1915 E. Kenilworth Place) has been t.. more

Sep 14, 2016 2:51 PM Around MKE

walker.jpg.jpe

With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more

May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

events_uwmfilm.jpg.jpe

The Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres atUWM will present Speaking Near , the2016 MFA screening, on Sunday, May 22.The public presentation will feature films by graduating andsecond-year MFA candidates Drew Britton, Sa.. more

May 16, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

uwmsprindances.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

Marcee Doherty-Elst and Kelly Doherty are very busy people. Recently they wrapped-up a very satisfying production of Bachelorette at the Alchemist Theatre. The show was produced for Doherty-Elst’s Theater RED. This coming month, the two talent.. more

Apr 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

balboabros.jpg.jpe

A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more

Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Around MKE

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that students—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

twimreyna.jpg.jpe

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

corktown-event-images-cal.jpg.jpe

Mar 8, 2016 4:50 PM Theater

theaterrev_cure.3jpg.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee Theatre presented a moving rendition of Seamus Heaney’s adaptation of Sophocles’ play Philoctetes using modern lyric language to transcend the war of an ancient world to the prese,Theater more

Mar 1, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

