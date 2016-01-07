Vacation
Take A Toboggan Ride At Cold Spring Inn & Vineyard
At Cold Spring Inn & Vineyard, a gracious bed &breakfast nestled in the heart of the Kettle Moraine near Holy Hill, you canfind a vineyard on site and a fieldstone fireplace that is the focal point ofthe inn.If you need to hear any more, how.. more
Jan 7, 2016 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Finding a Financial Advisor You Can Trust
Financial security is a difficult thing to achieve on your own, but there are a surprising amount of people who don't use the services of a financial adviser. If you're looking to improve the organization of your finances, save for the future, and.. more
Apr 30, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
The Impossible
It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more
Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Holiday Makers: Magazines, Advertising, and Mass Tourism in Postwar America (LSU Press), by Richard K. Popp
A century ago, Americans were renowned as dour working stiffs. But by mid-century, the country was going on vacation. UW-Milwaukee media studies assistant professor Richard K. Popp investigates the shift in The Holiday Makers and finds seve... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Farm Aid
Farm Aid’s 25th anniversary lineup pairs perennial headliners Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews (all of whom serve on the Farm Aid board of directors) with artists including Jeff Tweedy, Kenny Chesney, Jason Mraz more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Neon Indian Has a Lo-Fi Cell Phone
Alan Palomo’s cell phone doesn’t seem to work. His voice fades in and out and disappears in cell phone static and T-Mobile reverb. There are beeps and clicks and oddly digitized sounds.Based on sheer technological prowess, this shouldn&rsqu... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Golden Music
Erich Wolfgang Korngold was one of the stellar names in movie music during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Those were the years before producers slapped a few pop oldies onto the soundtrack and called it musical direction. In the 1930s and ‘40s studio or.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood