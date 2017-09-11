RSS

Valentine&Rsquo;S Day

sundial.jpg.jpe

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

barnscourtneyrtg.jpg.jpe

You will be hard pressed to find a young performer who has agreater sense of pure rock ‘n roll passion than London, England’s BarnsCourtney. Courtney has been on a roll this summer in his North American tour,drawing rave re.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:04 PM Sponsored Content

blogimage13827.jpe

Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest nights of the year for many restaurants, this time around falls on a Monday, traditionally the slowest night of the week for dining out. That creates some interesting opportunities for diners. Since many ... more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13810.jpe

Perhaps no other holiday has the ability to both depress and inspire like Valentine’s Day. more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. It's kind of difficult to be romantic on a day when everyone is recovering from the weekend. It's likely that most observations of the holiday will occur on Sunday the 13th . One of the classier events on the 1.. more

Jan 24, 2011 2:35 PM Theater

The '80s are far enough away for nostalgia to set in. For Milwaukeeans involved in the '80 Cherry Cake performs at the Cactus Club, April 24, with Knit Delicate and The Pugilists. ,Local Music more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES