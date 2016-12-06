Vanessa Redgrave
Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Foxcatcher
Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum star in Foxcatcher, a dramatic account of the 1996 murder of Olympic gold medalist Dave Schultz by millionaire wrestling coach John du Pont. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rachel Weisz Blows the Whistle
“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more
Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood