Vans Warped Tour
For the 2016 Warped Tour, Less is More
Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Avett Brothers Will Share a Marcus Amphitheater Bill with Brandi Carlile and Warren Haynes
Like a friend of a friend asked to join a bowling team only after Tom sprained his wrist and Carter realized he had other commitments on Thursdays, The Avett Brothers will headline Summerfest's final Marcus Amphitheater show of 2015. The festival .. more
Jun 9, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vans Warped Tour
Now in its 18th year, the Vans Warped Tour continues to bring hordes of punk, punk-ish and not-remotely punk bands to audiences around the country each summer. This year's Milwaukee stop, one of the tour's final dates of the year, features ... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Masterpiece: Case Histories
<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vans Warped Tour
A youthful sea of tattoos, piercings and air-tight skinny jeans, the Vans Warped Tour has been the sanctuary of wayward punks since 1995. The star attraction at this year's tour is Paramore, the alt-radio pop-punk staples... more
Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vans Warped Tour
Punk’s most loaded tour continues its 16th year with its annual stop at the Marcus Amphitheater. In recent years in particular, the Vans Warped Tour has become a melting pot for disparate (and sometimes even warring) genres of more
Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vans Warped Tour
Political punk curmudgeons Bad Religion and Anti-Flag sharing tour dates with electro-quirk bands like 3OH!3 and InnerPartySystem? It must be time for another Vans Warped Tour. As usual, the tour’s emphasis is on quantity over quality, so t... more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 30 - August 5
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Q&A with Idol Front-runner Danny Gokey
A Milwaukeean is now the "American Idol" front-runner. Deeply Christian, boyishly handsome but sexually non-threatening, with a powerful, vaguely schmaltzy voice that evokes his sad backstory (his wife died last year), Danny Gokey is one of the mo.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Punk fans are notoriously fickle about bands selling out, but Alkaline Trio’s ascension from small-time macabre punk band to Killers-sized modern-rock band was so gradual and so natural that many fans might not even have noticed that their favori... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments