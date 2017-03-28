Var Gallery & Studios
This Week in Milwaukee: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more
Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Subjective Tonight with Caste of Killers
Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more
Sep 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art and More at Var Gallery
“Collective Show” is on view through early August at Var Gallery & Studios in Walker’s Point. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Around Milwaukee (But Especially Bay View and Walker's Point)
May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dance Calendar
Alverno Presents 414-382-6044 alvernopresents.alverno.edu Pitman Theatre 3431 S. 39th St. ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Hey Kids, Don’t Forget Camp Kumbalek
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake