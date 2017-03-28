RSS

Var Gallery & Studios

twimsimpleplanbychapmanbaehler.jpg.jpe

Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more

Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more

Sep 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

artrev.jpg.jpe

“Collective Show” is on view through early August at Var Gallery & Studios in Walker’s Point. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:17 PM Visual Arts

danflemingart_selfish_top.jpg.jpe

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

aroundmke_bayviewwalkerspoint.jpg.jpe

May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Around MKE

Alverno Presents 414-382-6044 alvernopresents.alverno.edu Pitman Theatre 3431 S. 39th St. ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

blogimage11626.jpe

Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage11583.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES