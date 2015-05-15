Variety
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Jewish Girls Gone Bad at the Miramar
I haven’t had a weekend without a show since the beginning of last month. Generally I have one week without an opening every month. I almost never have three weeks in a row without a show opening to attend. It’s going to feel kind of weird not goi.. more
Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stereolab
After 1999's Cobra and Phases, critics decided Stereolab's well-tested formula of space-ag Cobra and Phases ,CD Reviews more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews