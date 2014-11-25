Victim To The Beat
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
New Kid Millions Video - "Victim to the Beat"
The video for Kid Millions' "Victim to the Beat" could easily to edited down into a 30 second commercial for Visit Milwaukee, given how attractively it spotlights the city's landmarks, independent businesses and young, new class of downtown loft d.. more
Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee